Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Compass Point reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
