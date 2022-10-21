Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Compass Point reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 718,881 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

