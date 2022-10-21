ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.94

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 32042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$937.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Insiders have purchased a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last 90 days.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.