Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 992,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 126,821 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 97,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $141.99 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

