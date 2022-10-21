Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $1,724,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 307.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 354,511 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

