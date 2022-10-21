Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

