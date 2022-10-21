Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 91 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $160.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.