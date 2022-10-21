Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $132.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

