Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Regions Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.