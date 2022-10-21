Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.