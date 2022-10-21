Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,580 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

