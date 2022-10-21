Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,462,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.81 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

