Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.17 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

