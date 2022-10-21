Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

ENB stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

