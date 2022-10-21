Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $17.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ET opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.