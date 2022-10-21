Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 94,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 518,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

