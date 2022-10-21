Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NYSE EVA opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 75,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,488,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,949,894.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 297,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,874. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

