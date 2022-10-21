EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $163.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $164.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

