Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.13.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax has a 1 year low of $149.13 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.