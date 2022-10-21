Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 188,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

