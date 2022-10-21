Eric P. Palmer Sells 4,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CI opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 125.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 78.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

