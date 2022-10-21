Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $221.17 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $226.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

