Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

