Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 60,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

