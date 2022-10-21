Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYE stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

