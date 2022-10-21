Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,618.4% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAU opened at $25.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

