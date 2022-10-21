Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,320 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.70 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

