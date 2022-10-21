Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.