EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $187.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

