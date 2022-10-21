EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 252.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.