EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

