EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $98.06 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.