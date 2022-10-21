Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPN opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $161.06.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

