Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

