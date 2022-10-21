Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

