FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.