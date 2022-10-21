First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 264,793 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 148.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.