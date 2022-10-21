First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,657 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

