First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $160.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

