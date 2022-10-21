First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,983,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $128.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $123.39 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.04.

