First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.60 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

