First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,198,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,545,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $260.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62.

