First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $542,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BIL stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46.
