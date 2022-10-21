First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.07.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

