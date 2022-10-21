First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $654,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1,271.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.