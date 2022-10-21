First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2,124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.