First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $43.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

