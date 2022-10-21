First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

