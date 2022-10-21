First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

