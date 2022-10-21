First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

