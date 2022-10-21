First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 706 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

